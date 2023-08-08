Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Receives $117.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.43.

RJF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Raymond James stock opened at $108.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $126.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day moving average is $99.83.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.21%.

In related news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,476.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after purchasing an additional 410,025 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 19.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Raymond James by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,876,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,222,000 after acquiring an additional 312,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,876,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,047 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,018,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,915,000 after purchasing an additional 76,385 shares during the last quarter. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

