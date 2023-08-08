Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,055,000 after buying an additional 83,156 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Realty Income during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 29.4% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 49,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 15.7% during the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 483,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,616,000 after buying an additional 65,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 9.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.61.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:O traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $60.11. 4,051,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,903,188. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a jul 23 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2555 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 229.10%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,400 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

