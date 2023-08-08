Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for North American Construction Group (NOA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for North American Construction Group (TSE: NOA):

7/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$40.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at Pi Financial from C$32.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$43.00.

7/27/2023 – North American Construction Group was upgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$27.00.

7/27/2023 – North American Construction Group had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to C$34.00.

Shares of North American Construction Group stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$33.15. 17,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,535. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$12.65 and a 12-month high of C$34.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$875.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

