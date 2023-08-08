Red Door Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in 3M by 73,903.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,656,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $798,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647,593 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,974,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in 3M by 1,889.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,356,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $201,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in 3M by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,132,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,567,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,821 shares during the period. Finally, Edmp Inc. raised its position in 3M by 17,676.6% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 962,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 957,541 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.83.

3M Price Performance

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,503,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,631,093. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. 3M has a one year low of $92.38 and a one year high of $152.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $58.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.44. 3M had a negative net margin of 4.43% and a positive return on equity of 38.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -211.27%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

