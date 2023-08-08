Red Door Wealth Management LLC Invests $273,000 in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $464,988,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 152.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.89.

Shares of BDX traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $275.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,477,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,514. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $260.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.07. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

