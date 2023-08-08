Red Door Wealth Management LLC Purchases 347 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 205.8% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 138.2% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 243 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 398.1% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 269 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 383.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 290 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COP. StockNews.com began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.48. 3,629,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,124,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.31. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 27.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.65%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

