Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16), Yahoo Finance reports. Redwire had a negative net margin of 65.08% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RDW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.48. 29,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,051. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.76. Redwire has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity at Redwire

In other Redwire news, Director Ae Red Holdings, Llc sold 12,182 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $43,124.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,234,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,268,554.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,915 shares of company stock worth $1,870,580. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwire during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Redwire by 719.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Redwire by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redwire during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

