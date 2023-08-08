Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 39,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,836 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after purchasing an additional 18,775 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.42, for a total value of $73,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,860,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 800 shares of company stock valued at $580,412. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN traded up $2.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $776.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,381. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $739.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $760.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $897.00 to $912.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $1,045.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $873.48.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

