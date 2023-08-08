Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Price Target Raised to $950.00 at Oppenheimer

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $900.00 to $950.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a downgrade rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. 500.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $873.48.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $774.74 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $572.22 and a 12-month high of $837.55. The company has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $739.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 34.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total transaction of $73,659.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.59, for a total value of $73,659.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,735,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 800 shares of company stock worth $580,412 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 91,386.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 74,501,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,532,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,419,647 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $434,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after buying an additional 1,848,784 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,296,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

