RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP cut its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171,570 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned 0.73% of RenaissanceRe worth $64,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 9.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,342,000 after buying an additional 43,645 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, with a total value of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Price Performance

NYSE RNR traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $185.63. The stock had a trading volume of 784,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,692. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $199.60. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.00 and a 52-week high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNR. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

