Request (REQ) 1-Day Volume Hits $737,210.83

Request (REQ) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. During the last week, Request has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and approximately $737,210.83 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.0774 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00019824 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00017332 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00013981 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,148.93 or 0.99991984 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07687788 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $925,735.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

