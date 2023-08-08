Request Trading Up 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. Over the last week, Request has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0781 or 0.00000262 BTC on exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $78.04 million and approximately $875,265.06 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,717,851 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,717,851.4493223 with 999,717,850.6093224 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.07749926 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $836,052.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

