ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $263.43.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on ResMed from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at ResMed

Institutional Trading of ResMed

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,830,068.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $324,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,526 shares in the company, valued at $54,830,068.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.10, for a total value of $1,317,167.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,411,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,075 shares of company stock valued at $5,374,291 over the last 90 days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ResMed by 3,940.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of RMD opened at $186.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.99 and a 200-day moving average of $219.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ResMed has a 52 week low of $178.16 and a 52 week high of $247.65.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. ResMed’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ResMed will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

