REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.47

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.47 and last traded at $37.35, with a volume of 35761 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on REX American Resources

REX American Resources Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $651.43 million, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,301,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,914 shares of company stock valued at $277,207 over the last 90 days. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in REX American Resources by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in REX American Resources by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

REX American Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.