Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CFO Laura E. Clark sold 7,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $403,696.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $139,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 27.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $53.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.48, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.66. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52 week low of $48.74 and a 52 week high of $68.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.28). Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $195.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 153.54%.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

