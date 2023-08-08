RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.80.
RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.
RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.
