RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of RiceBran Technologies stock opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RiceBran Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.80.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in RiceBran Technologies by 112.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37,014 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of RiceBran Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in RiceBran Technologies in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company in the United States and internationally. It focuses on development, production, and marketing of products derived from rice and other small and ancient grains for the nutraceutical, healthy food, companion animal, and equine feed categories.

