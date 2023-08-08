RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.11-$3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion. RingCentral also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.11-3.25 EPS.

NYSE:RNG traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,006,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,858,336. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75, a PEG ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.95. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $54.76.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $533.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $527.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of RingCentral from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $63.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RingCentral from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.96.

In other RingCentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total transaction of $369,632.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,492 shares in the company, valued at $4,213,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 10,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.97, for a total value of $369,632.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,605.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 9,080 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.31, for a total value of $302,454.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 313,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,432,825.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,276 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,069 in the last 90 days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNG. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in RingCentral by 52.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in RingCentral by 30.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,584,298 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $888,955,000 after acquiring an additional 144,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 96.1% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 49,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

