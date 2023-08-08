Robert W. Baird Boosts Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Price Target to $8.00

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Free Report) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ranpak from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Ranpak Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $5.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07. Ranpak has a 1 year low of $2.66 and a 1 year high of $8.24.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $81.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.50 million. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 5.01% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. Ranpak’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In other Ranpak news, Director Salil Seshadri purchased 94,875 shares of Ranpak stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $398,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 463,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,946,939.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Ranpak by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ranpak by 202.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,358 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ranpak by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Ranpak during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides product protection solutions and end-of-line automation solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands, as well as cold chain products, which are used to provide insulation for goods.

