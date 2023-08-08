Robert W. Baird Raises Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $155.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on WMS. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $140.71.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

NYSE WMS traded up $3.93 on Friday, reaching $134.16. The company had a trading volume of 707,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,900. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12 month low of $75.02 and a 12 month high of $153.36.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.51. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 50.53%. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $746.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.25, for a total transaction of $327,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $944,684.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 94.2% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 8,940.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

