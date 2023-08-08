Robert W. Baird Raises APi Group (NYSE:APG) Price Target to $34.00

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

APG has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

APi Group stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,295,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60. APi Group has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $29.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that APi Group will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 386.6% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of APi Group in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 41.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of APi Group by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

