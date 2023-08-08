Robert W. Baird Raises Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $70.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ENOV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enovis from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, 888 reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

NYSE ENOV opened at $59.04 on Friday. Enovis has a 52-week low of $43.88 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. State Street Corp bought a new position in Enovis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,935,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 2nd quarter worth $51,978,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 4th quarter worth $38,546,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Enovis by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,408,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,408,000 after purchasing an additional 557,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Enovis by 62.8% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,484,000 after purchasing an additional 509,904 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

