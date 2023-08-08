Robert W. Baird Raises Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target to $219.00

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $186.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $199.91.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $202.12 on Friday. Quanta Services has a fifty-two week low of $123.25 and a fifty-two week high of $206.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $193.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.66. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,074 shares of company stock worth $25,306,506 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 2,400.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

