Robert W. Baird Trims Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) Target Price to $3.00

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sequans Communications from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. B. Riley cut Sequans Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.03 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sequans Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Sequans Communications Stock Performance
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth $85,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter valued at $566,000. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 28.2% during the first quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 233,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sequans Communications by 0.9% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,564,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,130,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the last quarter.
About Sequans Communications
Sequans Communications SA engages in the fabless designing, developing, and supplying of cellular semiconductor solutions for massive and broadband Internet of Things (IoT) markets in Taiwan, Korea, China, rest of Asia, Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers baseband solutions for use in encoding and decoding data based on 4G and 5G protocols for wireless processing platform for a cellular device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; highly integrated SoC solutions that combine various functions into a single die or package; and LTE modules.
