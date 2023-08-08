Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 0.3% in the first quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CSX by 5.4% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.69. The stock had a trading volume of 726,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,729. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day moving average is $31.51.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. CSX’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

