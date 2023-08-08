Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Grows Stock Holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 886,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,787,000 after buying an additional 18,969 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Boston Beer by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 251,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,837,000 after acquiring an additional 10,704 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 1,280.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 163,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,782,000 after acquiring an additional 151,393 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,857,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Boston Beer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total transaction of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.35, for a total value of $3,413,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,343.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David A. Burwick sold 1,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.38, for a total value of $536,568.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,636,865.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,168 shares of company stock worth $5,194,041. 23.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SAM stock traded down $3.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $355.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.27 and a fifty-two week high of $422.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $324.38 and its 200 day moving average is $329.92.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.27. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Boston Beer from $364.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Mkm upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Beer from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.21.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.

