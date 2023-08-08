Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares in the company, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $81,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,168.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $478,712 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Teradyne from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Teradyne

Teradyne Trading Down 2.9 %

TER stock traded down $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $105.76. 79,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,590. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.81 and a 12 month high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company had revenue of $684.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.06%.

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.