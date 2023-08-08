Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Makes New $210,000 Investment in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co grew its stake in General Electric by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,779 shares of company stock valued at $36,385,935 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on General Electric from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on General Electric from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.47.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.55. The stock had a trading volume of 293,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,251. The firm has a market cap of $124.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. General Electric has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $117.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.43.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.80%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

