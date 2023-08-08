Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 120 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter worth about $3,511,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.59. 27,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 889,566. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.54 and a 52-week high of $135.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.82. The firm has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $588.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.66 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 35.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.14.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Further Reading

