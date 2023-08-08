Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 386 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,372 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in Salesforce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,780 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.28. 305,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,322,258. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 568.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total transaction of $3,227,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,489,983,864.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.15, for a total value of $3,227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,221,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,983,864.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,093,493 shares of company stock valued at $233,353,372 over the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

