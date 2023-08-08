Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) CEO Sells $954,162.85 in Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $954,162.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 761,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,228.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Vladimir Tenev sold 29,604 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $368,569.80.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,333 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $885,829.79.

On Monday, June 5th, Vladimir Tenev sold 83,334 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.11, for a total value of $759,172.74.

Shares of HOOD traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.34. 9,624,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $486.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 49.58% and a negative return on equity of 11.75%. Robinhood Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 7,430.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,334,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,731,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,910,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,592,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,823,000 after buying an additional 7,875,376 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,089,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Robinhood Markets by 266.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,574,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

