Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $14.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.68.

Robinhood Markets Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of HOOD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.10. 8,240,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,353,114. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.30. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $486.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.94 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 49.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $63,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 703,325 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,194.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 96,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $918,413.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 821,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,250.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 641,808 shares of company stock worth $6,785,394 in the last 90 days. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOOD. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

