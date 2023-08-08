ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO) Sees Large Volume Increase

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 66,460 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 117,372 shares.The stock last traded at $56.13 and had previously closed at $56.09.

ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.80.

Institutional Trading of ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,618,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 25,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $933,000.

About ROBO Global Robotics & Automation ETF

The Robo Global Robotics and Automation Index ETF (ROBO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a global index of companies involved in robotics and automation. The portfolio utilizes a tiered weighting strategy. ROBO was launched on Oct 22, 2013 and is managed by ROBO Global.

