Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Hits $25.84

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $507.04 million and approximately $6.42 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for approximately $25.84 or 0.00086020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,620,795 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool (RPL) is a decentralized Ethereum staking pool that enables users to participate in ETH2 staking regardless of their investment size or technical expertise. It provides liquid staking and operates through a network of decentralized nodes, using open-source, audited smart contracts for non-custodial staking. Users can stake ETH and receive rETH, a tokenized form of staked ETH, which accrues rewards based on the network’s performance. RocketPool uses insurance mechanisms and requires node operators to stake RPL as collateral to protect against penalties.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

