Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Major Shareholder Purchases $20,094.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Value Investment Corp. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $20,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,550. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Global Value Investment Corp. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 27th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 7,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $42,550.00.

On Tuesday, July 25th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 3,400 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,652.00.

On Thursday, July 20th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 600 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444.00.

On Tuesday, July 18th, Global Value Investment Corp. bought 6,085 shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $33,284.95.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance

RMCF traded down $0.28 on Monday, reaching $5.52. 6,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $7.29. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative net margin of 20.23% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. The company had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 27.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

