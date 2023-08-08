Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 56.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 447,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 581,733 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Roper Technologies worth $196,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $899,912,000 after buying an additional 1,072,030 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after buying an additional 493,848 shares in the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total transaction of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.19, for a total transaction of $445,671.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,846 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,880.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $491.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,821. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $449.84. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $502.13.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.21% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $532.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.13.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

