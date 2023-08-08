Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,055,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267,695. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $55.26. The company has a market cap of $40.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

