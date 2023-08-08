Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $18,897,320,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $6.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $390.69. 616,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,308. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $405.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $386.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.17. The firm has a market cap of $368.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.00.

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,533,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.19, for a total transaction of $47,959,801.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,185,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,189,766,017.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,783 shares of company stock worth $152,692,311. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

