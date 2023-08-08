Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 151 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,632.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $308,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at $479,632.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,085 shares of company stock valued at $2,337,726. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 1.1 %

CB stock traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.75. The stock had a trading volume of 330,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,826,726. The firm has a market cap of $82.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.15. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $173.78 and a 52-week high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CB has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

