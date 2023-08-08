Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 154 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,278 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 90,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,821,000 after buying an additional 39,453 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,683 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $152,969,000 after buying an additional 58,911 shares in the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 8,621 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,866 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 44,367 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $20,967,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Securities cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $562.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $7.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $503.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,728. The company has a 50 day moving average of $484.77 and a 200-day moving average of $485.86. The stock has a market cap of $466.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.