Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 336 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total transaction of $1,890,064.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN traded down $3.12 on Tuesday, reaching $165.84. 1,600,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,587. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.95. The stock has a market cap of $150.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.32.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

