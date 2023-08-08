Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 692 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 692 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,058,950,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.77. 3,692,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,420,920. The company has a market capitalization of $215.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $53.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

