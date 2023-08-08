Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Price Target to $98.00

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Rosenblatt Securities from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $61.55 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,339,678.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 9,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $755,359.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,339,678.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,548 shares of company stock worth $8,970,030. 39.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,294,521 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $108,304,000 after purchasing an additional 253,592 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $1,917,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 82,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 24.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

