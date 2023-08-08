Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target to $74.00

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the software’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. 51job reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Altair Engineering from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.57.

Altair Engineering Stock Performance

Altair Engineering stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 352,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,983. Altair Engineering has a 12 month low of $43.17 and a 12 month high of $78.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -108.05, a P/E/G ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $166.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.10 million. Altair Engineering had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that Altair Engineering will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Altair Engineering news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,691,194.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Altair Engineering news, CRO Nelson Dias sold 3,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $246,448.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 34,213 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,957.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $363,379.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,194.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,608 shares of company stock valued at $19,998,751 over the last quarter. 22.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Altair Engineering

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 91.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 801 shares of the software’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 138.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,348 shares of the software’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering Company Profile

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

See Also

