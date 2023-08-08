Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $15.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $14.00 to $15.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PAA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PAA

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAA traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. 3,076,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,928. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 45.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $181,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,317,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $78,732,000 after buying an additional 194,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $187,388,000 after buying an additional 4,880,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.