Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target to $236.00

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $212.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $202.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $227.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $212.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $238.80.

Vulcan Materials Price Performance

VMC traded up $2.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.72. The stock had a trading volume of 772,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,407. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $147.64 and a 1-year high of $229.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $215.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.71.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total transaction of $947,404.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,151,069.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,565.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 4,695 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.79, for a total value of $947,404.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,151,069.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth $29,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vulcan Materials during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

