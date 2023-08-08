Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BCE (TSE:BCE) Price Target to C$63.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. TD Securities raised BCE from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$63.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on BCE from C$64.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on BCE from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$62.64.

Get BCE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE Cuts Dividend

Shares of TSE BCE opened at C$56.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.33 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.18. The firm has a market cap of C$51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.50. BCE has a 52 week low of C$55.40 and a 52 week high of C$66.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.967 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.72%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.