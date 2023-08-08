Royal Bank of Canada Cuts WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Price Target to $189.00

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $214.00 to $189.00 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of WESCO International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of WESCO International from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $181.75.

Get WESCO International alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WESCO International

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $153.83. 614,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,356. WESCO International has a one year low of $112.08 and a one year high of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by ($0.74). WESCO International had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.19 EPS. WESCO International’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,177,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,723.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $610,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,177,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,849 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WESCO International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,179,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in WESCO International by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 413,063 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,963,000 after acquiring an additional 222,092 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,858,000 after acquiring an additional 54,875 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 89.2% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 151,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 71,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.