Royal Bank of Canada Downgrades European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) to Sector Perform

Posted by on Aug 8th, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$4.25.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ERE.UN. Raymond James decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, July 17th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.35 to C$2.90 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$3.95.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ERE.UN opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.04. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.70 and a 12 month high of C$3.88. The company has a market cap of C$248.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.18.

About European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

