Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Price Target to $182.00

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visteon from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Visteon from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visteon from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Visteon from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visteon presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $150.89 on Friday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $103.46 and a twelve month high of $171.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.25.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.40). Visteon had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Visteon’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Visteon will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,808.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 10,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,352 shares in the company, valued at $37,071,048.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerome Rouquet sold 2,823 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total value of $423,986.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,982,808.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,797 shares of company stock valued at $5,407,675. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Visteon by 1,286.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

