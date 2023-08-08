Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.08.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.15. 1,899,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,735,383. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -331.71 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.81. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1-year low of $36.92 and a 1-year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,569.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 754,718 shares of company stock valued at $60,696,499 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 313,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after buying an additional 61,698 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,977 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

